Serena Williams feels like a ''warrior princess'' in her tennis catsuit.

The 36-year-old star wore a sleek black catsuit at the French Open, with Serena explaining that the outfit minimised the risk of blood clots, which have been a concern for the American after she suffered a pulmonary embolism as a complication of giving birth to eight-month-old daughter Olympia.

But the brunette beauty also wanted to wear the garment to make a fashion statement about the journeys women go through in their bodies both ''mentally and physically'' and decided to use her outfit to ''inspire'' them.

She told the Guardian newspaper: ''(It's the) catsuit - the new version, 2.0

''It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.

''I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.''

Serena revealed that the catsuit makes her feel like she is part of the fictional nation of Wakanda from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther'.

According to the record-breaking star, the skin-tight suit gives her the feeling of being a part of a ''fantasy world'' where she can be a ''superhero''.

She explained: ''I call it, like, my Wakanda-inspired catsuit, we designed it way before the movie, but still, it kind of reminds me of that. (I feel) like a warrior princess, kind of.

''I'm always living in a fantasy world, I always wanted to be a superhero and it's kind of my way of being a superhero.''