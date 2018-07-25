Serena Williams buys all her hair care products from Target.

The tennis legend has admitted that she doesn't splash out on expensive products to look after her curls, and instead opts for cheaper options that can be found in a supermarket.

In an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, she said: ''Beauty wise, I go to Target, and they literally have everything. Anything that says 'curls,' 'manage your curls,' 'proud of your curls,' I'm drawn to it.''

Serena - who is the number one ranked female tennis player in the world - admits she doesn't usually buy a product unless a black model features on the advertisement for it.

She said: ''I feel like there's so much out there for natural hair and curly hair and black hair, which I love. I've literally tried everything - from Miss Jessie's to Curls. I have a whole cabinet full of products. I think every black girl does for hair. If the ads use black women or women like me, then I think, 'OK, I'm going to try this product. But if they have ads with anyone who doesn't look like me, I usually don't try it.''

The 36-year-old sports star has also revealed that her go to beauty product for her skin is coconut oil, and she'll use it whenever she wears a lot of makeup.

She said: ''I'll go home, dig my hand in the coconut oil, spread it on my face, and [the makeup] falls off. It also works as a moisturiser for me.''

Serena - who has 10-month-old daughter Alexis with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - has also revealed she is a master of eyebrow maintenance and doesn't need to rely on anyone to keep her brows brilliant.

She said: ''I use a pencil - I never use powder. And I'm really good doing them. I cut them, I'll do the whole shebang.''