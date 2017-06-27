Serena Williams ''doesn't know what to do'' with a baby.

The 35-year-old tennis player is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian but admitted she has done ''nothing'' to prepare for the impending new arrival and she can't believe how quickly time is passing.

Speaking to America's Vanity Fair magazine - for whom she has posed in just a thong - she said: ''It just doesn't seem real.

''I don't know why. Am I having a baby?

''If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.

''This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast.

''I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing. . . . I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room.''

After noticing changes to both her game and her body, Serena's friend, Jessica Steindorff suggested in January that the sportswoman took a pregnancy test, but the tennis champion was convinced it would be negative.

She recalled: ''I'll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it's fun, whatever. It's like a joke. Why not?''

And Serena couldn't believe it when it was a positive result, especially because she had big plans for her career this year and was on the cusp of playing in the Australian Open - a tournament she went on to win.

She recalled: ''I did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally it dropped.

''Oh my God, this can't be--I've got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year.''