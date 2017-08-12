Serena Williams has asked Reddit users pregnancy advice as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.
The tennis star - who is expecting her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - posted a message on the site to ask users about their experiences with packing hospital bags for the impending birth.
She wrote in her post: ''1 month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still.... I think...
Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there? (sic)''
Fans flooded the thread sharing their own experiences.
One wrote: ''I didn't even have any to pack, but the hospital had a care package program that patients could get items once a week with various themes. I asked for the one with a sleep mask, chapstick, ear plugs, and a stress ball. I highly recommend all of these things (except maybe the stress ball) for hospital bags!!
''By day three I had gotten an hour of sleep per night, max. There was a light directly over my bed that only dimmed and even when my husband told me to take a nap between feeds I couldn't sleep for all of the hospital noise until I got the kit.''
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old sportswoman previously revealed she thinks her baby will make her a ''real woman''.
She said: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ...
''I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''
