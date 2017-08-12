Serena Williams has logged onto Reddit to get pregnancy advice.

The tennis star - who is expecting her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - posted a message on the site to ask users about their experiences with packing hospital bags for the impending birth.

She wrote in her post: ''1 month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still.... I think...

Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there? (sic)''

Fans flooded the thread sharing their own experiences.

One wrote: ''I didn't even have any to pack, but the hospital had a care package program that patients could get items once a week with various themes. I asked for the one with a sleep mask, chapstick, ear plugs, and a stress ball. I highly recommend all of these things (except maybe the stress ball) for hospital bags!!

''By day three I had gotten an hour of sleep per night, max. There was a light directly over my bed that only dimmed and even when my husband told me to take a nap between feeds I couldn't sleep for all of the hospital noise until I got the kit.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old sportswoman previously revealed she thinks her baby will make her a ''real woman''.

She said: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ...

''I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''