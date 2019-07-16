Serena Williams and her daughter follow the same beauty routine.

The 37-year-old tennis player and 21-month-old Olympia - who she has with her husband Alexis Ohanian - share the same evening pampering procedure and the first step in their joint ritual is to apply coconut oil to their skin because it has ''amazing'' moisturising properties and is also a great natural make-up remover.

Serena said: ''The first step in my routine, when I'm taking off my make-up and coming undone, I actually do something completely different. I use coconut oil because it's amazing. I use it for everything you can think of. This could literally be your only step if that's all you want.

''Olympia, who is my daughter, actually does the routine with me. And it's safe for kids too. She's only one-and-a-half and she loves it.''

Serena keeps her complexion bright and flaw-free by using a vitamin C enriched serum, which she discovered on her babymoon.

She added: ''I actually found this [Vine Vera Resveratol Vitamin C Serum $246] on my babymoon in Mexico. I just do a couple dabs and I always give Olympia some dabs. I feel like whatever you're using under your eye is super moisturising and it can work for the whole face.''

The seven-time Wimbledon winner went on to reveal that since she hit aged 30, she has noticed she now has a ''5 o'clock shadow'', so Serena will use brightening products to make the area appear glowy and flawless.

Speaking in US Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' YouTube series, she continued: ''Honestly, I have a little 5 o'clock shadow, so I put it on top of my moustache.

''I hit 30 and after that everything has become either moustache or beard, let's just be honest ladies. So I do that there too because I think if it's brightening, maybe it'll brighten that too.

''The last thing I'm going to today, and sometimes honestly it varies, I'm not that routine type of girl - I have my Mario Badescu -- I absolutely love this stuff. It gives me this crazy glow, but I always use it at night too because I like the way it smells.''