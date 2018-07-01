Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian work because they are so ''different'' to each other.

The tennis star and the Reddit co-founder - who have 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia together - openly admit they aren't that similar to each other but says it works well because they ''learn from each other''.

He said: ''We are different in a lot of ways, which is helpful because we learn from each other. There is a set of values that we share: work ethic and competitiveness. I thought I was the hardest-working person on the planet, in the hardest-working industry, but watching my wife is a humbling experience - seeing what high-pressure situations actually look like, and what it takes to be that great. It's work ethic on another level.''

And the 35-year-old entrepreneur insists he never fights about ambition or drive with the tennis star.

He added to The Sunday Times magazine: ''I don't understand what it takes to do what she does, but I understand the level of commitment and doggedness that's required. She might be up early to train or working on a Sunday on her fashion line, but we'd never fight about that. We never fight about ambition or drive. That level of respect, understanding and shared values helps tremendously, because we both want to be the best at what we do.''

Meanwhile, Serena previously admitted that becoming a mother has taught her patience.

She said: ''Oh my God, I'm having the best time as a mom, I just walked out and was giving her extra hugs and extra kisses. She's the best. She just brings out patience in me and I love that about her.''