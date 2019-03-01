Selma Blair wants to create a ''chic'' fashion line for disabled people.

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018 and made her first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, last Sunday (24.02.19) since going public with her condition - which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body - and she proudly showed off a cane she was using to support her movement.

The 46-year-old star has now revealed that she wants to partner with Christian Siriano - who created Billy Porter's tuxedo gown for the Academy Awards - to create a disabled friendly collection that is stylish and ''comfortable''.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: ''Dressing is a s**t show. I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone - not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing - but for those who want comfort, too. It can still be chic. You shouldn't have to sacrifice style. Like, let's get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better. I have met so many people on Instagram who have said that they were always ashamed of their cane. You want to still be part of the living, not a shuffling person people get out of the way for because they're queasy. A cane, I think, can be a great fashion accessory. I really feel like people with disabilities are invisible to a lot of people. Because they're uncomfortable, or don't have the energy to dress up, don't want to be seen.''

Selma - who has seven-year-old son Arthur with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick - also insisted that following her MS diagnosis she is ''happy'' and wants others to feel ''comfortable'' in their own skin.

She added: ''There's no tragedy for me. I'm happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it's more than I've ever done before.''