Selma Blair is trying to appreciate every moment in her life following her MS diagnoses.

The 46-year-old actress shared a candid Instagram post reflecting on her early experiences with the illness - which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body - as she revealed she had been living with several symptoms for some time, but ''didn't know what was happening'' to her.

Sharing an old image of herself sitting outside, she wrote: ''A beautiful summer night in Miami. My flare was already hitting. I didn't know what was happening. But I sat outside and had a gorgeous dinner with my dear friend.

''All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip.

''Under the table my leg was dead. I couldn't stay awake and my right hand couldn't find my mouth. But I was happy. My son is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing.

''That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy. I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love. So... goodnight. (sic) ''

The 'Cruel Intentions' star - who has seven-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick with former partner Jason Bleick - shared in October she had been diagnosed with the disease, but admitted she has experienced symptoms for 15 years.

Selma made her first appearance since her diagnosis at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills last month where she used a cane to support her movement, and later posted on social media to claim she ''appreciated every second'' of it.