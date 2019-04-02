Selma Blair has shared a makeup tutorial for people suffering with Multiple Sclerosis.

The 46-year-old actress made her first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in February since going public with her MS diagnosis - which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body - and the 'Cruel Intentions' star has now revealed her morning beauty routine on social media which has changed due to the condition.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: ''My fine motor skills aren't, like, fine at this moment. So I just want to say I'm gonna probably give a makeup tutorial never. But if I do, then you know I'm really just trying to have fun.

''I notice, I put my makeup on in the morning, and all day, people are rubbing my face, and I'm saying, 'Whatcha doin?' ''

Rubbing a brush around her entire face, she added: ''Brush. Big. Bronzer. There, done. Stop.''

Selma previously admitted that she wants to partner with Christian Siriano - who created Billy Porter's tuxedo gown for the Academy Awards - to create a disabled friendly collection that is stylish and ''comfortable''.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: ''Dressing is a s**t show. I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone - not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing - but for those who want comfort, too. It can still be chic. You shouldn't have to sacrifice style. Like, let's get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better. I have met so many people on Instagram who have said that they were always ashamed of their cane. You want to still be part of the living, not a shuffling person people get out of the way for because they're queasy. A cane, I think, can be a great fashion accessory. I really feel like people with disabilities are invisible to a lot of people. Because they're uncomfortable, or don't have the energy to dress up, don't want to be seen.''