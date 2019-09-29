Selma Blair says it's important to have a mom ''community''.

The 47-year-old actress - who has son Arthur, eight - revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) last year and says her tight knit group of mom friends in Hollywood have helped her through tough times.

She told E! News: ''Even though I don't get to see them much, I've been around this town for so long, all the moms have kind of grown up here, gotten more mature here, so now no matter what, we all support each other. It just happens.

It feels good to have a community, No matter where you are, it's everything.''

Selma counts Ashley Simpson-Ross among her close friends and said: ''[Ash] makes me smile, she's so kind and funny.''

Ashley - who has son Bronx Wentz, 10, and daughter Jagger Snow Ross, four - added: ''It's so important to have great mom friends and great friends. It's really nice.''

Selma recently revealed she has been ''humbled'' by the support she received after revealing she's battling insomnia as a result of her multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 'Cruel Intentions' star took to Instagram to thank her fans for the overwhelming kindness they've shown her and insisted that although she can occasionally become ''overwhelmed'' with the reality of her condition, she no longer feels ''ashamed to be so transparent '' about her illness.

Selma wrote: ''It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard. And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post.

''The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled.

''I couldn't even read til now. Thank you. Thank you.maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes. (sic)''

The 'Legally Blonde' actress went on to profess that she ''will get there'' in regards to accepting her condition and once again thanked her fans for their kind comments.

She wrote: ''Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now. (sic)''