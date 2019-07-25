Selma Blair documented the difficult birth of her son Arthur Saint Bleick on his eight birthday on Thursday (25.07.19) and admitted she was upset not to be spending the special day with him.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star took to Instagram to confess that there were ''tears'' in her eyes over the fact her son was spending his birthday with his dad, her former husband Jason Bleick, and also shared the story of how she had to be induced into labour to deliver her baby boy.

The labour lasted 37 hours and although it was very traumatic for her Selma admits it was all worth it once Arthur entered the world.

In a lengthy post, she said: ''I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn't listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured and agreed.

''Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax.

''He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me.

''And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. (sic)''

The 47-year-old actress went on to explain that although she's disappointed not to be spending the day with her child, she's comforted by the fact he's ''happy with dad''.

She said: ''Even if we aren't together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick (sic).