Selma Blair made her first public appearance since revealing she has multiple sclerosis (MS) at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday (24.02.19).
The 46-year-old actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills wearing a colourful pink, green, blue and black dress while carrying a personalised cane to support her movement at the bash, and she praised her friends for having the stick created for her on her big night out.
She shared a picture of her cane on Instagram and wrote: ''This is love. How did I get so lucky?
''I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_heartedwent out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can't thank these three enough. There are angels. (sic)''
The 'Cruel Intentions' star revealed in October she had been diagnosed with the disease last August but admitted she had experienced symptoms for 15 years.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.
''And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve.
''I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. my instagram family... you know who you are. (sic)''
