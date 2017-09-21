Selma Blair has rescued a new dog called Cappy - just weeks after her beloved pet pooch Ducky tragically died.
Selma Blair has adopted a new dog.
The 45-year-old actress was left heartbroken when her 13-year-old pooch Ducky - a Chihuahua and pug cross - tragically died after an ''accident'' last month but, despite her anguish, decided to give her love to another animal in need and has rescued ''shy'' cappuccino-coloured Pit Bull Cappy from Angel City Pit Bulls in Los Angeles.
Alongside a photograph of her six-year-old son Arthur cuddling up to their new furry friend, she wrote: ''And so we have begun another dog love adventure.
''Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done.
''But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl. She is almost still a pup herself. And has already weaned her own babies.
''Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits #nkla #bestfriendsanimalsociety #cappythedog #adoptdontshop #savethemall #trainthemall #spayandneuteryourpets #stray #spiritofduckyandwink (sic)''
Although she's got a new canine running around, the brunette beauty is adamant she'll never forget Ducky and is glad she got to spend over a decade with her.
Selma refused to divulge what happened to her pet pooch but revealed that she was given the opportunity to put Ducky to sleep or to go ahead and try to fix her ''body and organs back together'' following the horrific accident.
The vet ''recommended'' the first option but Selma decided on the latter because she caught a glance of Ducky's tail wagging and saw how distraught Arthur was.
She wrote at the time: ''Please say prayers for Ducky. She had a terrible accident this evening . The vet recommended ending her suffering. But when her tail wagged, I couldn't do it. We are going ahead to try to put her body and organs back together. She is our home. We ask for this miracle. Please say a word. Arthur's heart is broken. (sic)''
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
An album re-release, a new song and a documentary mark the singer's legacy this year.
The actor plays the titular hero in the forthcoming adaptation.
Mary and Mark Hughes vacate to their country vacation home with their 9-year-old son Brendon...
Solondz takes another hilariously pitch-black exploration of human behaviour with a film populated by excellent...
Grown-up son living at home becomes angry and frustrated when his mom brings a new...
Get in a discussion about comic-book movies and someone will indubitably bring up this theory:...
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Trailer Hellboy makes a return to cinema's up and down...
WAZ Trailer w?z = Cov (w,z) = ÃwzVz WAS is an intense psychological thriller starring...
In Godard's Contempt, Michel Piccoli explains the depth of his love for Brigitte Bardot as...
In Revolution Studio's horror/thriller The Fog there really is something out there in the dark....
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
Ultra-trashy provocateur John Waters returns to crude, campy form with A Dirty Shame, a risqué,...
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...