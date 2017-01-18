Selma Blair regrets her infamous ''mid-flight'' incident last summer.

The 44-year-old actress was removed from a plane in June 2016 and taken to hospital after a bizarre frenzy, which she later claimed was caused by mixing her medication with alcohol, and she now insists she has moved on from the ''one-time mistake''.

The brunette beauty - who has five-year-old son Arthur with her ex-partner Jason Bleick - told PEOPLE magazine: ''It a regrettable thing. Mistakes happen.

''I'm recovered, and my family is fully recovered .

We're doing great. I'm doing great, I'm taking care of myself. It was a one-time accident.''

The 'Cruel Intentions' star was taken straight to hospital from her flight from Cancun, Mexico to Los Angeles on June 20, and previously claimed it was a ''psychotic blackout'' that caused her to have her outburst.

She said: ''I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do, and I don't drink anymore, but I was going through something. I had a glass of wine and someone gave me a pill that I thought was something that I'd taken before ... it was something completely different ... and I had a total psychotic blackout.

''I had empathy for myself because it was so out of character for me especially now that I'm a mother. I was taken to a clinic to get an IV and get an assessment ... my son was with his father and he had slept through it ... I knew he was going to sleep so that's why I took this pill ... [but] bad choice all around - I totally own it.''

During the incident, Selma allegedly screamed, ''He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink ... He's going to kill me'' in front of other passengers on the plane.