Selma Blair's home gives her ''vitality''.

The 46-year-old actress lives in a four-bedroom house in Los Angeles' Fryman Canyon, and after she teamed up with friend and designer Bryan Work to add bright colour to the rooms, she found her home began to give her a new lease of life.

She said: ''Before, it was just a very traditional house, and it was perfectly fine. But I always felt the character was missing.

''When we added the bold colour in these little spaces, it came alive. Now the whole house has a sense of humour, and it gives me some vitality.''

And the 'Cruel Intentions' star says she's pleased she was able to freshen up the house instead of tearing it down and starting from scratch.

She added to Architectural Digest: ''I love my funny little house. I'm glad it's not a teardown. We gave it new life.''

Selma's revitalising home comes after she revealed last year she has been diagnosed with MS - which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body - and recently said she was trying to appreciate every moment in her life following the news.

She said: ''A beautiful summer night in Miami. My flare was already hitting. I didn't know what was happening. But I sat outside and had a gorgeous dinner with my dear friend.

''All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip.

''Under the table my leg was dead. I couldn't stay awake and my right hand couldn't find my mouth. But I was happy. My son is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing.

''That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy. I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love. So... goodnight. (sic) ''