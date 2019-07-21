Selma Blair ''misses'' motherhood.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star is battling multiple sclerosis and she admits it has changed how she is able to interact with her seven-year-old son Arthur.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I was already falling. Couldn't hold a pen. But we were together. I was really happy. I even tried cryotherapy. I am so glad this movie of pics exists. I was always there. I didnt miss it. Until now. I am missing it. Road to recovery. #arduous #lonely #arthursaintbleick #pippa #davidlyons (sic)''

Selma previously admitted she ''cannot imagine feeling okay again'' following her MS diagnosis, which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

She wrote: ''Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)''

Selma revealed her MS diagnoses in another Instagram post thanking her 'Another Life' costume designer Allisa Swanson for helping her to get dressed.

In October, she wrote: ''She carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understand producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for direction from a broken gps. But we are doing it. (sic)''