Selma Blair has marked two years of sobriety with an emotional post revealing her low points and how she is a ''living miracle''.
The 'Cruel Intentions' star took to Instagram on Friday (22.06.18) to share a picture of her celebrating her forthcoming 46th birthday (23.06.18) with a cake with two candles, also marking 24 months teetotal.
The brunette beauty says the two years has been filled with ''extreme gratitude and humility and grace'', and she admits she is a ''living miracle'' after so many low points.
In the emotional post, she wrote: ''2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace. I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania #amypines #arthursaintbleick . I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace [sic]''
The 'Legally Blonde' star's battle with substance and alcohol abuse has been well-documented.
Two years ago today (22.06.18), Selma was ''filled with shame'' after a mid-flight to Los Angeles, in which she claimed someone had been ''burning'' her private parts.
But she admitted her outrageous behaviour was merely down to her mixing alcohol with prescribed medication, and she was grateful her now six-year-old son Arthur - who was travelling with her at the time - was unaware of her rant.
She said in a statement at the time: ''I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I apologise to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath.
''I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.''
Staff on board the Delta aircraft were alarmed when she allegedly began screaming, ''He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink ... He's going to kill me,'' in front of other passengers in the First Class section.
