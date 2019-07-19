Selma Blair is getting ''seemingly sicker''.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star is battling multiple sclerosis and whilst she feels she is getting sicker, she feels she is ''learning and getting healthier''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After I gave birth and felt half dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse. I knew the only place I was really growing with self love was at @cellardoorequestrian. My trainer found me #skytop. He needed to be able to handle kisses. Prerequisite. Truly. And he did. #mrnibbles. We only had a short time before I couldn't even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker. I will jump this horse around again. Affording horseshows will require some major work opportunities ahead. So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again. #tbt. #loveheals (sic)''

Selma ''cannot imagine feeling okay again'' following her MS diagnosis.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)''