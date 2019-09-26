Selma Blair has developed ''thick and substantial peach fuzz'' on her face.

The 47-year-old actress has started noticing fluffy strands of hair poking through her cheeks as a result of last round of treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Taking to her Instagram account, Selma uploaded a close-up of her fuzzy face and wrote: ''Face it. I have rather thick and substantial peach fuzz. This is a new development. I also have very small ears. Earlier development. School pick up musings. Carry on. #selfie (sic)''

Selma has undergone a number of rounds of treatments since she was diagnosed with MS - a condition that affects your brain and spinal cord - last year but was over the moon when she was discharged from the hospital in July.

She wrote online at the time: ''Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.

''I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem#whodis? (sic)''

Her discharge came weeks after she admitted she can't imagine feeling well again.

She explained: ''Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)''