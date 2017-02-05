Selma Blair had a disastrous day that saw her drive away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in her car and break down in tears in a coffee shop.
The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was left in tears after her ''absent minded'' mishap on Saturday (04.02.17), which came after she was slammed earlier in the week for wearing real fur, a claim she insists was untrue.
Alongside a tearful Boomerang post on Instagram, she wrote: ''Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded.''
And the 44-year-old actress - who has five-year-old son Arthur with former partner Jason Bleick - admitted her day didn't improve after the disastrous trip to the gas station.
She continued: ''Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone (sic)''
Happily for the actress, she was later cheered up by her little boy.
She shared a picture of a selfie with Arthur's feet in her face and wrote: ''De feet. that's what woke me. Beautiful #defeet #thankyou #kindwordsfeelgood (sic)''
And, a day on from her mishap, Selma has been able to laugh at herself.
She shared a picture of herself and her pals and wrote: ''Thank you #christinaapplegate for bringing the grommets together again for a day that we all loved so much. @jillbenjamin1 @aliciafreedman @mattboren I gotta hand it to me, I cracked myself up. Serious tears of ridiculousness. (sic)''
