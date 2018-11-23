Selma Blair is ''grieving'' following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The 46-year-old actress revealed in October that she suffers with the condition which affects the brain and spinal cord as the body mistakes myelin - which is supposed to protect the nerve fibres in the central nervous system - for a foreign body and attacks it.

And she has admitted that months after receiving her diagnosis, she is grieving for things she previously took for ''granted''.

The condition - which is also known as MS - is different for everybody and can produce a range of symptoms and Selma has revealed that she is struggling to do things she used to find easy, including cartwheels.

Selma - who has a son Arthur with fashion designer Jason Bleick - wrote on Instagram: ''I have been grieving recently. For the things I took for granted. A cartwheel for my son being one. I was the most gymnastic mom I knew. A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath. But when I began to turn one yesterday on an impulse to show my son who had forgotten, it went all wrong. A jumble of confusion for this body I knew so well. A heap. A heap on the ground. And I tried to laugh. As did my son. But it was a turning point. Part of the grim realization. Is this just #ms or Is this still an exacerbation ? Five months and still same way. Or is this my new normal? And then more gets taken away. The center will not hold. And as I write... neither will the rest of it. So I thank you all for propping me up. We all have something. Now how do we handle it? What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day? Still grateful (sic).''

The 'Hellboy' actress was diagnosed with MS in August, and previously revealed she has had a whole host of friends, including fellow stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze and Jaime King, to lean on for support.

She wrote: ''Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar@realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff@noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don't have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. (sic)''