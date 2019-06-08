Selma Blair has swapped her cane for a mobility bike amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 46-year-old actress was diagnosed with the condition - which affects the brain and spinal cord - in August 2018, and after using a cane to help her walk for several months, she's now been gifted an Alinker mobility bike by the company's founder Barbara Alinker.

Selma couldn't be happier with her new walking bike after her cane ''became untenable and painful'' for her to use, and has thanked the bike's founder for helping her get back on her feet.

Posting a picture of herself and Barbara on Instagram, she wrote: ''We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of #barbaraalinker. She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful #walkingbike. I have been without my @the_alinker_world while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane. It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. she gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster , smoother , increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you @the_alinker_world #gamechanger #reactivateyourbrain #activateyourbrain #kindness #brilliance. #life #thealinker (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Cruel Intentions' star recently said she ''cannot imagine feeling okay again'' following her diagnosis.

She wrote on social media: ''Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)''