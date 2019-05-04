Selma Blair ''cannot imagine feeling okay again'' following her MS diagnosis.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star - who has seven-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick with former partner Jason Bleick - revealed in October she had been diagnosed with the illness, which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

And she has now said her battle against the condition has left her feeling ''sick as all hell'', and she's not sure if she's ever going to feel better.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck (sic)''

The post comes just one day after she shared an image of herself getting a plasma infusion, as she said she was ''grateful'' to the ''universe'' for helping her cope with the illness.

She wrote: ''This is not a sad post. Nor am I showing any tubing although I find it all curious. This is me grateful. Thank you universe. Thank you donors. Thank you my friends and all who aim to find their way to feeling their strongest. Whatever form that takes.''

Selma, 46, revealed her MS diagnoses in another Instagram post thanking her 'Another Life' costume designer Allisa Swanson for helping her to get dressed.

In October, she wrote: ''She carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understand producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for direction from a broken gps. But we are doing it.''