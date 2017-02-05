Selma Blair took to Instagram to share details of her bad day with her followers after admitting she broke down in a store.
Selma Blair broke down in tears in a store after a bad day.
The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share details of the drama with her followers and admitted that a series of incidents had left her extremely upset.
She wrote: ''Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded.
''Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone (sic).''
Selma's bad day comes months after she admitted she was ''filled with shame'' following a mid-flight outburst.
The actress sparked concern for her mental wellbeing in June 2016 when she went off on a rant, during which she claimed someone had been ''burning'' her private parts, mid-way through a flight to Los Angeles.
But she later revealed that mixing alcohol with prescribed medication was to blame and she was grateful her five-year-old son Arthur - who was travelling with her at the time - was unaware of her rant.
She said: ''I made a big mistake. After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I would like to say sorry to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath.
''I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.''
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.
Mary and Mark Hughes vacate to their country vacation home with their 9-year-old son Brendon...
Solondz takes another hilariously pitch-black exploration of human behaviour with a film populated by excellent...
Grown-up son living at home becomes angry and frustrated when his mom brings a new...
Get in a discussion about comic-book movies and someone will indubitably bring up this theory:...
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Trailer Hellboy makes a return to cinema's up and down...
WAZ Trailer w?z = Cov (w,z) = ÃwzVz WAS is an intense psychological thriller starring...
In Godard's Contempt, Michel Piccoli explains the depth of his love for Brigitte Bardot as...
In Revolution Studio's horror/thriller The Fog there really is something out there in the dark....
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
Ultra-trashy provocateur John Waters returns to crude, campy form with A Dirty Shame, a risqué,...
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...