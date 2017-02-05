Selma Blair broke down in tears in a store after a bad day.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share details of the drama with her followers and admitted that a series of incidents had left her extremely upset.

She wrote: ''Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded.

''Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone (sic).''

Selma's bad day comes months after she admitted she was ''filled with shame'' following a mid-flight outburst.

The actress sparked concern for her mental wellbeing in June 2016 when she went off on a rant, during which she claimed someone had been ''burning'' her private parts, mid-way through a flight to Los Angeles.

But she later revealed that mixing alcohol with prescribed medication was to blame and she was grateful her five-year-old son Arthur - who was travelling with her at the time - was unaware of her rant.

She said: ''I made a big mistake. After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I would like to say sorry to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath.

''I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.''