Selma Blair insists Cameron Diaz is ''not retiring from anything''.

The 45-year-old actress recently claimed there was no chance of a sequel to 2002 movie 'The Sweetest Thing' because her co-star had stepped out of the spotlight and given up her big screen career.

However, she's now backtracked on her comments and insisted she was joking - and she's promised not to speak up on behalf of her 45-year-old pal in the future.

She tweeted: ''BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson.(sic)''

The 'Cruel Intentions' star caused a stir when she claimed her friend was ''done'' with acting.

Recalling a conversation they had about 'The Sweetest Thing', Selma shared: ''I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'''

And Selma can understand why Cameron would be happy to walk away from Hollywood in favour of a quiet life with husband Benji Madden, having been in the spotlight since her breakthrough appearance in 'The Mask', when she was just 21.

She explained: ''I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy.''

The blonde beauty made her most-recent movie appearance in 2014's 'Annie', and since tying the knot with Benji in 2015, she's rejected a number of lucrative offers to return to the business.

Instead, Cameron is said to be eager to make the most of her new-found ''freedom''.

An insider said recently: ''Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she's just not interested.

''She's happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time.''

Earlier this year, a source claimed that Cameron dreams of having a baby with Benji, but also that, for now, she's enjoying being a ''housewife''.

The insider explained: ''She would love more than anything to be a mom. At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child.

''They aren't really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.''