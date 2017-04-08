Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have made their relationship Instagram official.

The couple started dating in January and now the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has taken to social media to show how serious he is about Selena, 24.

He posted a picture of her with her arm around him as she kissed his cheek and did not add a caption, letting the image speak for itself.

The intimate picture comes not long after it was claimed that Selena has been given the seal of approval by The Weeknd's mother and grandmother.

The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker recently visited Toronto with her boyfriend and he took the opportunity whilst in his hometown to introduce the brunette beauty to his loved ones, and was relieved they all got along well.

A source recently said: ''He was thrilled for Selena to meet his family. They instantly took to Selena and they like her very much. They thought she was surprisingly down-to-earth and very friendly.''

And with the 27-year-old singer keen to establish a base back in Canada, he was thrilled Selena had a great time on the trip.

The source told heat magazine: ''Abel also wanted to make sure Selena was able to relax in Toronto, as he's always wanted to have a home there.

''She proved to him that she can hang, deal with cold weather, relax, the whole thing. He loves her glamorous side but this Selena is the one who sealed the deal.''

The couple have done plenty of globetrotting since confirming their relationship in January, having been spotted together in a host of glamorous locations, including Florence and Paris.