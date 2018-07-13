Selena Gomez has revealed a first look at her PUMA Amp XT campaign.
Selena Gomez has shown off her sporty style in the new Puma campaign.
The 25-year-old pop star teamed up with the brand as an ambassador in 2017 and the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker has posted a photo on Instagram revealing a first look at her campaign.
The star posted a photo, showing off her toned figure in a red-and-blue sports bra, matching sheer panel leggings and the Amp XT sneaker.
She wrote: ''Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou.(sic)''
The clothes the star is wearing are part of the DO YOU lineup and featured the new training shoe that's high-performance and fashion-forward with a comfortable knitted collar, overstated heel and mid-foot wrap for support and IGNITE foam in the heel for an energy return.
The brand said: ''The Amp XT is made for women who slay doubts and defy the status quo. And of course, there's no one better to represent the shoe than PUMA's kick-ass ambassador, Selena Gomez.
''She is the epitome of a strong woman, defying the standard and proving people wrong by proving herself right.''
Selena revealed her collaboration with the brand last year with a similar Instagram post, alongside an image of the 'Kill Em With Kindness' singer sporting a red velvet bodysuit, with grey shorts, and a black jumper, she wrote: ''Guys- I'm so excited to share my first campaign for the new @PUMAPhenom. #DoYou (sic).''
Puma have previously described Selena - who underwent a kidney transplant last year, which was needed as a result of her battle with Lupus, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks healthy tissue - as a ''fearless'' female.
