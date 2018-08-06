Selena Gomez ''would love'' to be in a relationship - but not before she's finished ''focusing'' on herself.

The 26-year-old star broke up with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber - who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin - earlier this year, and sources have said that whilst she ''loves love'' and would like to find someone to settle down with, she's determined to work on herself and be ''the best version of herself'' before she starts dating again.

An insider said: ''She's not interested in dating anyone, she still doesn't feel ready. She's been in a relationship for so much of her life, she really is happy embracing the single life and focusing 100% on herself.

''Selena loves love. As much as she loves being single, she would love to be in a relationship in the future. In fact, she knows that for a future relationship to be successful, she has to make sure she's the best version of herself first. She looks at relationships differently now - she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her.''

And when the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker does decide she's ready for romance, her close pals already have a plan in place to set her up with someone who isn't a celebrity.

The source added: ''She's just incredibly focused on her career and well-being right now, but when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up. Her friends want to see her with someone who is not in the industry. She needs someone who's talented and successful, but not a celebrity.

''Selena is such a catch, and her friends want her to be with someone who's worthy of her. They really didn't like Justin and her together. He didn't appreciate what he had in her.''

Despite now being on a quest for love, Selena is totally over her former beau, and wishes him the best in his pending marriage to 21-year-old Hailey.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She wants nothing but happiness for them.''