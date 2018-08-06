Selena Gomez ''would love'' to be in a relationship - but not before she's finished ''focusing'' on herself.
The 26-year-old star broke up with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber - who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin - earlier this year, and sources have said that whilst she ''loves love'' and would like to find someone to settle down with, she's determined to work on herself and be ''the best version of herself'' before she starts dating again.
An insider said: ''She's not interested in dating anyone, she still doesn't feel ready. She's been in a relationship for so much of her life, she really is happy embracing the single life and focusing 100% on herself.
''Selena loves love. As much as she loves being single, she would love to be in a relationship in the future. In fact, she knows that for a future relationship to be successful, she has to make sure she's the best version of herself first. She looks at relationships differently now - she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her.''
And when the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker does decide she's ready for romance, her close pals already have a plan in place to set her up with someone who isn't a celebrity.
The source added: ''She's just incredibly focused on her career and well-being right now, but when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up. Her friends want to see her with someone who is not in the industry. She needs someone who's talented and successful, but not a celebrity.
''Selena is such a catch, and her friends want her to be with someone who's worthy of her. They really didn't like Justin and her together. He didn't appreciate what he had in her.''
Despite now being on a quest for love, Selena is totally over her former beau, and wishes him the best in his pending marriage to 21-year-old Hailey.
The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She wants nothing but happiness for them.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...