Selena Gomez believes she would cope just ''fine'' if she wasn't famous.

The 24-year-old singer has admitted ever since she shot to fame as a child and was recognised for her musical talent and acting ability she knew it was all ''a privilege'' that could be taking away from her ''at any moment'', and while she feels she is ''just starting'' out as a successful artist, she thinks she could easily live her life not being in the limelight.

The brunette beauty spoke out about her successful career, which launched when she starred in the Disney television series 'Wizards of Waverly Place', to Humans of New York's Brandon Stanton at this year's Met Gala, which took place on Monday (01.05.17) in New York, and her beliefs have since been shared on the Humans of New York's official Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker at the star-studded bash, which saw her adorn a custom-made Coach dress, it read: ''I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother. From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. (sic).''

And the 'Another Cinderella Story' actress does not ''define'' herself by her vocal ability.

The post continued: ''So singing is not how I define myself. (sic).''

But the Texas-born star - who is currently dating fellow musician The Weeknd, whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - has revealed she has not let her celebrity status change her as she keeps her ''identity rooted'' in her friendships and religion.

The upload continued to read: ''I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith (sic).''