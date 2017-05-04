Selena Gomez believes she would cope just ''fine'' if she wasn't famous, and although she claims she is ''just starting'' out, she thinks she could easily live her life out of the limelight.
Selena Gomez believes she would cope just ''fine'' if she wasn't famous.
The 24-year-old singer has admitted ever since she shot to fame as a child and was recognised for her musical talent and acting ability she knew it was all ''a privilege'' that could be taking away from her ''at any moment'', and while she feels she is ''just starting'' out as a successful artist, she thinks she could easily live her life not being in the limelight.
The brunette beauty spoke out about her successful career, which launched when she starred in the Disney television series 'Wizards of Waverly Place', to Humans of New York's Brandon Stanton at this year's Met Gala, which took place on Monday (01.05.17) in New York, and her beliefs have since been shared on the Humans of New York's official Instagram account.
Alongside a picture of the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker at the star-studded bash, which saw her adorn a custom-made Coach dress, it read: ''I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother. From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. (sic).''
And the 'Another Cinderella Story' actress does not ''define'' herself by her vocal ability.
The post continued: ''So singing is not how I define myself. (sic).''
But the Texas-born star - who is currently dating fellow musician The Weeknd, whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - has revealed she has not let her celebrity status change her as she keeps her ''identity rooted'' in her friendships and religion.
The upload continued to read: ''I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith (sic).''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...