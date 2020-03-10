Selena Gomez worries about being ''alone forever'' sometimes but deep down, she knows that ''there's someone out there for everybody''.
Selena Gomez worries about being ''alone forever''.
The 27-year-old singer - who previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Zedd - admits there are times when she fears she won't find her soulmate but deep down, she knows that ''there's someone for everybody''.
Speaking as she decoded the lyrics to her new song, 'Rare', she said: ''This isn't the end-all be-all, I'm still a baby. I got a lot to figure out and ... but I do know, I believe. Some days, when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, 'I'm gonna be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, 'I know that there's someone for everybody.'''
And the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker has revealed her song is encouraging people to realise their worth in relationships as she feels some young people get a ''satisfaction out of hurting someone'' and her stance in the song is that she is ''hard to find''.
Speaking to Apple Music and Genius, she added: ''I think men and women do it, especially teenagers and young people in love; there's this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care. Purposefully putting someone doing because you want to keep them at a level. It's like to keep that person down so they never realise, 'Oh, I'm strong enough to actually get out of this situation.' So this is more of like a complete stance. I'm not going to beg for you, I'm not going to let you make me cry. I'm not getting enough from you and you clearly don't realise that I'm hard to find.''
