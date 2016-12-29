Selena Gomez has collaborated with Paulina Rubio on the 45-year-old star's upcoming album.
The 24-year-old singer will appear on the 45-year-old singer's upcoming album, which features a variety of genres.
Paulina told Vanidades magazine: ''My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Selena is working on her own music again after songwriter Justin Tranter - who collaborated with the singer on eight songs on her 'Revival' album - posted a candid picture of her in a recording studio.
Captioning the image of Selena putting on mascara, he simply wrote: ''Music and love.''
It comes after the singer made an emotional acceptance speech at the American Music Awards in November after taking some time off after suffering ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'' because of her lupus condition.
Speaking on stage, she said: ''I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here. I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore ...
''All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love, and I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don't know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you.''
