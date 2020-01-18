Selena Gomez wishes she had written Adele's 'Hello' and 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' star is a huge fan of Adele and although there are a number of Adele songs she wishes she had written, she vowed to never try to cover one of the artist's songs because she doesn't know if she could do them justice.
Speaking to Capital FM, she said: ''I would have wanted to do either 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' or 'Hello'. I would say those were two that I was like, 'Man, I love that so much and I wish I had written something like that.'
''I will never touch an Adele song in my life. I would never try to sing it.''
Meanwhile, Selena has just released her new album 'Rare' and said she found it ''really exciting'' being involved in the production process of her album.
The 27-year-old singer has been more proactive in the recording studio and is grateful to her collaborators, songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, for helping her take that step.
She said: ''I took over completely after the last year or two. And I had the people around me that were my partners throughout all of it, and specifically with Justin and Julia, they have become my family. They're able to bring out the best in me. I had a say in production, I had a say in how I wanted everything to be put together, melodies -- [I was] more involved than I've ever been before, and ... I could not be more proud of an album, or a project that I've done. And it's exciting, really exciting.''
