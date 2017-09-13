Selena Gomez wishes she was Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones' as she's obsessed with the dresses worn on the show.
Selena Gomez wishes she was Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones'.
The 25-year-old singer and actress might be the envy of many people around the world, but that doesn't mean she never wishes she was someone else, as she recently revealed she would love to live in the fantasy world of the hit HBO drama, specifically as the Khaleesi herself, played by Emilia Clarke.
She said: ''I want to be Khaleesi. Who doesn't?''
In fact, the 'Fetish' singer is so into the show she even went online to try and purchase a dress similar to those worn by the women in Westeros, but admits it would ''never happen'' because the look isn't ''in'' right now.
She added: ''I literally went online and tried to buy this beautiful dress that kind of flowed and had a neck that was all sewn together and the details are unbelievable. I think it's phenomenal - everything about the show is. I sometimes wish we could have moments where we could dress like that. That would never happen. That's not in right now, by the way; I'm just saying they're gorgeous.''
And the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker also confessed she has the hots for the show's leading man Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.
She told Elle magazine: ''I think Jon Snow is very attractive.''
Meanwhile, Selena recently opened up about the ''insecurities'' she faced as a child, and admits she always lacked ''confidence'' when she was younger.
Speaking about the music video for 'Fetish', she said: ''With the way I grew up, I always felt like there was something inside of me that hadn't been accessed. I hadn't had the opportunity or confidence to find it. For so long I felt like I [wasn't able] to do something like this, not because I don't want to but because I lack that confidence.''
