Selena Gomez will protect her future children ''like no one's business'' even though she doesn't know if she'll be ''the best or the worst mother''.
Selena Gomez will protect her future children ''like no one's business''.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker doesn't know if she'll be ''the best or the worst mother'' to her kids but knows she will always protect them.
She told E! News: ''I think I'm gonna either be the best or the worst mother, just because I will protect my children like no one's business.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed she is constantly trying to reinvent herself and feels the need to want to ''grow'' and get stronger all the time.
She shared: ''I'm constantly somebody that likes to grow and feel like, 'All right, what can I be better at, what could I do better at, where could my confidence be stronger?' I'm 25, so I feel like I'm going to change a lot and enjoy that. I worked really hard on my music this year and I'm really excited to put it all together. I like to choose to live my life in a way where I want to be weight-free, and I know that's impossible to do because I have a million [eyes] on me right now. But I think it is important to kind of go through your life the way you want and I like to come at things with my best. That's all I know how to do, just my best.''
The brunette beauty has had a tough year, having to undergo a kidney transplant.
Selena's friend Francia Raisa, who donated her organ, says Selena ''went through a depression'' after having her kidney transplant.
She said: ''[I was told], 'It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard.' And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...