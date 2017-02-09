Selena Gomez was going through a ''really difficult time'' before she went to rehab.

The 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker opened up about her time at a facility in Nashville, Tennessee last year, as she promoted her new Netflix show '13 Reasons Why', which is based on a novel about a teenager who commits suicide after leaving messages to 13 people she knew telling them how they played a role in her death.

She said: ''I think that my high school experience was amplified. I wouldn't say it was worse, but it made it harder.

''To be frank with you, I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production. I went away for 90 days, and I actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing.''

And the 24-year-old singer also opened up about her ''confusing'' childhood and her struggle with growing up in the spotlight.

She added: ''Whether it was just kids or growing up in the biggest high school in the world, which was Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life. It was very confusing for me. I had no idea who I was going to be, what I'm still going to become.

''Whether I like it or not, a lot of people have watched me grow up, and I do feel like, I have these conversations with my fans. I've never really wanted to be the kind of unapproachable person. Whether I like it or not, people have seen a lot of my mistakes and I had to use that as a good thing, because then they're able to trust me. I want to be a part of this, because I think this is what they want, this is what they need.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty also slammed social media for painting a false idea of reality.

Speaking at a panel in New York City, she said: ''I can't stand what they're looking at and what they think is reality ...

''There are 17-year-olds that look older than me and that freaks me out. We're just so disconnected from people now. Teens just really want that connection.''