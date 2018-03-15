Selena Gomez ''went through a depression'' after having her kidney transplant, according to her friend Francia Raisa, who donated her organ to the star.
Francia Raisa, who donated her organ to her friend, admitted they both struggled with their mental health before and after the procedure and she admits nothing could have prepared her for how ''hard'' it all was.
She said: ''[I was told], 'It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard.' And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.''
Francia is proud to show off her scars from the operation as she thinks it makes her ''special and different''.
She added: ''Your scars don't define you. It's a part of your story. It's a part of the story that makes you special and you different.''
Francia admits it was a bit ''rough'' after the operation and has described the last 12 months as ''the craziest of her life''.
Speaking in a video for SELF, she shared: ''It was rough for a couple of months. I am used to not being active. I am very active ... This last year has been the craziest of my life ... I don't think I would have been able to handle it as well if I hadn't have gone through the storms in my life ... storms suck but it's helped me appreciate my next journey and my next chapter in life.''
