Selena Gomez has praised WE Day as ''beautiful''.

The 'Same Old Love' singer stepped up to host the annual event at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday (27.04.17) and has said she ''fell in love'' with the cause - which supports worldwide charity WE in their aim to help communities come up with sustainable solutions to big problems such as poverty and access to clean water - when she realised how much the charity does ''for kids''.

She told E! News whilst at the event: ''The reason why I fell in love with working with WE Day is [it's] just a family here. It's what they do for kids.

''It's not just they want to help a specific community or want to go to a certain place in the world. They are encouraging kids from even in your backyard to be doing something for your community, for your neighbourhood, for your family, for your friends.

''And I love that they're celebrating all these kids and how hard they're working ... It's beautiful.''

The 24-year-old star previously said in a statement which announced she would be hosting the event that she's ''grateful'' to get the chance work with the charity and hopes to ''inspire kids'' the same way she has been inspired by them.

She said earlier this month: ''My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement. The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me.''

Meanwhile, hosting WE Day isn't the only charitable deed the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker has done recently, as last month she donated an unknown amount of money to support research into Lupus - a chronic inflammatory disease which Selena herself suffers from.

She said in a statement: ''I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine. I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this.''