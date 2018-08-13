Selena Gomez wants to ''inspire'' people during 2018's WE Day.

The 26-year-old singer has given multiple speeches at the charity movement - which aims to bring people together and give them the tools needed to change the world - and as the televised special prepares to air live on August 17, she has filmed a special video alongside Martin Sheen to advertise the charity event.

In the clip - which was obtained by E! News - Martin is seen picking up Selena, who has supported the organisation's initiative since it began four years ago, in a buggy.

He asks her: ''Before we begin, what are your WE Day Top 3?''

To which the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker says: ''I love that we celebrate young people doing good, of course. And I love that you'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll leave feeling inspired.''

The pair then joke with one another as Martin asks her if there's anything she's forgetting to mention as one of her favourite parts of the event.

Selena adds: ''And you, Martin! You're a WE VIP, if I say so myself.''

This year John Stamos will be hosting the event, whilst the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Cyndi Lauper will also be making an appearance.

In a statement, John said: ''I am honored to be a part of a movement that brings Americans together to do good. These kids are bringing the passion and belief that they can create change, and that's exactly what they are doing. It is inspiring to see this generation celebrated at WE Day for using their voice to make positive impact and motivating us all to keep the momentum of real change alive.''

WE Day will be shown live on August 17 at 8pm ET, on ABC.