Selena Gomez wants to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker thinks it's great that the new Hollywood movie 'Good Times' - which stars Robert Pattinson - has a ''mental aspect'' to it and admits it ''struck'' a chord with her.

Speaking to the audience at the ArcLight Hollywood, where she was hosting a screening of the Safdie brothers' latest movie 'Good Times', she said: ''A little while ago, I was actually on bed rest and it's probably the worst time to watch 'Heaven Knows What', or the best time, depending on your mental state. And I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys [director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard] and kind of forced them to be my friend a little bit.

''For me personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I've done a lot of those exercises that you put in this. So, in the beginning of the movie struck with me ... that's not really a secret, but, I for sure have talked about that and have done a lot of those exercises.''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer previously revealed taking a career break to focus on her health was the ''best thing'' she could've done.

She said: ''It's so weird, how one year can change everything. Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could've done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.

''Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' ... And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I'm in a really, really healthy place.''