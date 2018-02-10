Selena Gomez wants to learn more Spanish and embrace her Latina roots.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is keen to embrace her Latina culture as much as possible and wants to learn more of the language as she is ''proud'' of her roots.
She said: ''I look at myself in the mirror every day and think, 'Man, I wish I knew more Spanish.' Most of the time, though, I try to separate my career from my culture because I don't want people to judge me based on my looks when they have no idea who I am. And now more than ever, I'm proud of it. But I still need to learn Spanish.''
And the 25-year-old singer and actress knew how important it was when she met a single Latina mother on the set of Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.
She added to Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''She was like, 'It's really incredible for my daughters to see that a Latina woman can be in this position and achieve her dreams, someone who isn't the typical, you know, blonde with blue eyes.' When I was younger, my idol was Hilary Duff! I remember wanting blue eyes too. So I think I recognised then that it meant something to people. That it matters.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed that she thinks her life was better ''in many ways'' when she was younger than it is now.
She wrote on Instagram: ''The home I grew up in, from birth to 13 ... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. (sic)''
