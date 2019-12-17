Selena Gomez wants a partner that is ''genuine''.

The 'Look At Her Now' singer has unveiled some of the key traits she looks for in a romantic partner, as she explained that she wants to date someone who doesn't try to hide their true intentions, because she can often tell what people want within ''the first five seconds''.

She said: ''I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.''

Selena, 27, also wants a partner who can make her laugh.

She added: ''I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool.''

And for anyone thinking of trying their luck with the singer - who has previously romanced the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - Selena said she prefers to be approached in a ''natural way''.

During an appearance on Capital FM, the 'Wolves' singer explained: ''I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know.

''I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way.''

Meanwhile, Selena was recently romantically linked to One Direction star Niall Horan, but the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker has denied rumours, insisting he's ''single''.

He said: ''Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no.

''I'm very much single. Very much single.''