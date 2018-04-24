Selena Gomez has opted for a shaved undercut style to switch up her look as she visits Germany's Puma headquarters.
Selena Gomez has shaved part of her hair for a ''subtle change''.
The 25-year-old singer has switched up her trademark long brunette tresses in recent years for more daring styles - such as a short platinum bob - to transition her Disney teen star image toward the edgy pop princess look she's now known for, and the 'Wolves' singer changed up her style again yesterday (24.04.18) with a shaved undercut style and high ponytail.
Debuting the new look on Instagram, she wrote: ''Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time grateful for the welcome! [sic]''
And it seems the daring-do may have been a spontaneous decision after the hair stylist behind the look took to Instagram to reveal his surprise at receiving an impromtu phone call from Selena's team to initiate the cut.
Tim Dueñas posted: ''When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut ... @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun. [sic]''
The pop star - who has worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Coach during her career - designed a pair of trainers, called the Phenom Lux, with Puma which will help fund important research into Lupus, an autoimmune disease the star has battled for years and the brunette beauty made her way to Germany to visit sportswear giants headquarters who were behind Selena's first shoe collaboration.
Puma will also be donating $100,000 of the sales from the trainers, which will go to the Lupus Research Alliance charity.
Taking to Instagram, she said: ''Decided to come to Germany to meet my @puma family and THANK THEM and THANK YOU for my first shoe collab being sold out!! also for every shoe you bought, you gave to the lupus alliance foundation a donation! [sic]''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...