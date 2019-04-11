Selena Gomez will make her return to the spotlight at the WE Day cerebration on April 25 at The Forum in Los Angeles, just over three months after opening up about her breakdown.
Selena Gomez will make her first major public appearance since her hospitalisation last year at WE Day.
The 26-year-old singer checked into a wellness centre in October, after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017.
And just over three months after breaking her silence on her treatment, the 'Wolves' hitmaker is set to take part in the special event in California on April 25, which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society.
She said in a statement: ''Every year, WE Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful.
''The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world.
''I'm so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow.''
Selena previously used the event to open up about the support she received during her kidney transplant.
The '13 Reasons Why' producer will be joined by the likes of Mahershala Ali, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld and will.i.am at the Forum in Los Angeles for the conference, which is hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, and will air on August 9 on ABC.
The A-listers will join WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger and 16,000 students and teachers, who will be applauded for their commitment to ''changing the world'' for the better.
Craig said: ''Across America, we are surrounded by young leaders who are working together to positively impact their local and global communities.
''It's incredibly inspiring to see young people who are committed to changing the world.
''WE Day California will bring together thousands of students who are raising their collective voice as they work towards creating a future for all -- this generation is speaking up and the world is listening.''
Breaking her silence on her progress in January, Selena wrote on Instagram: ''It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.
''It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.''
