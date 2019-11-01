Selena Gomez is set to perform at the American Music Awards this month.

The 27-year-old singer - who hasn't performed live in over two years - has reportedly agreed to take to the stage at the event on November 24, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to sing her two newly-released songs 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now', according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The 'Sober' hitmaker last performed at the music extravaganza in 2017 - just a few months after she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant - but this year is set to be extra special because her best friend Taylor Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade accolade and is also scheduled to perform at the awards show.

Selena hit the headlines last week when her fans began speculating that her new tracks were written about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin, as 'Lose You to Love Me' dwells on her relationship heartbreak.

A source said at the time: ''Although the song 'Lose You to Love Me' was co-written and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin.

''Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song - their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.''

The brunette beauty sings on the track: ''I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.''

Selena and 25-year-old Justin - who have been on and off for years - last dated in March 2018, and he got engaged to Hailey a matter of months after their split.