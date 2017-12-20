Selena Gomez thinks there are ''no stupid ideas'' in the fashion business, and she has encouraged people not to compare themselves to others.
Selena Gomez thinks there are ''no stupid ideas'' in the fashion business.
The 25-year-old singer - who partnered with Coach and has released an accessories line with the label - believes there are ''no stupid questions'' or thoughts when working on a project in the fashion business.
Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''There is no stupid question, and there are no stupid ideas.''
And the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker believes everything can inspire a person to be creative.
She explained: ''I think even the way something feels can inspire you, a song could inspire you to create something. Finding those moments for you to connect to your work.''
Although Selena has acknowledged it is easy for people to ''compare'' themselves to others, she encourages people to focus on themselves and on ''what matters''.
She added: ''And also, just keep your eyes on your work, it is easy to compare yourself but it's important to stay true to what matters.''
And while Selena has urged people to ignore negative remarks, Coach's head designer, Stuart Vevers, has admitted he does is best to make the musician feel her ''best'' in his creations at all times.
He said: ''It's really important for me that Selena feels like her best.''
And the 44-year-old creative mastermind wants his designs to have an ''ease'' to them and evoke a sense of ''freedom'' for the wearer.
He added: ''I want [the dresses] to always have an ease to them: a sense of movement and freedom. Coach has a down-to-earth approach to luxury, which is different from the traditional European houses. I want to celebrate that ease; that New York City attitude.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...