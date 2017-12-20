Selena Gomez thinks there are ''no stupid ideas'' in the fashion business.

The 25-year-old singer - who partnered with Coach and has released an accessories line with the label - believes there are ''no stupid questions'' or thoughts when working on a project in the fashion business.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''There is no stupid question, and there are no stupid ideas.''

And the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker believes everything can inspire a person to be creative.

She explained: ''I think even the way something feels can inspire you, a song could inspire you to create something. Finding those moments for you to connect to your work.''

Although Selena has acknowledged it is easy for people to ''compare'' themselves to others, she encourages people to focus on themselves and on ''what matters''.

She added: ''And also, just keep your eyes on your work, it is easy to compare yourself but it's important to stay true to what matters.''

And while Selena has urged people to ignore negative remarks, Coach's head designer, Stuart Vevers, has admitted he does is best to make the musician feel her ''best'' in his creations at all times.

He said: ''It's really important for me that Selena feels like her best.''

And the 44-year-old creative mastermind wants his designs to have an ''ease'' to them and evoke a sense of ''freedom'' for the wearer.

He added: ''I want [the dresses] to always have an ease to them: a sense of movement and freedom. Coach has a down-to-earth approach to luxury, which is different from the traditional European houses. I want to celebrate that ease; that New York City attitude.''