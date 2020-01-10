Selena Gomez has hinted that dating someone famous is often for ''show'' rather than for love.
The 'Rare' singer has had two high-profile relationships over the years - an on/off eight-year romance with Justin Bieber and a short fling with The Weeknd in 2017 - and has hinted that she leans towards celebrities for love because it's ''safe'' and they can bounce off one another in terms of coming up with new music.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music's Beats, she said: ''If I can be honest, it is so cliché, it's just, everyone dates everyone.
''It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun.
''But the problem with that is that you end up - whether you admit it or not - you're having a relationship for people and not even for yourself. There's almost this point where it's like, 'Oh, we're making it known that we're together. You just need to decide, within our world, if it's for you or is it for show.''
The 27-year-old singer's hit single 'Lose You To Love Me' is about her relationship with Justin, 25, and how quickly he moved on with Hailey Baldwin, who is now his wife, after their split in 2018.
But, although the heartache was horrendous at the time, Selena realised she had to go through the agony of losing Justin in order to create a number one hit.
She explained: ''When that happened, I had a moment where I said, 'I completely get it.' The agony, the confusion, the self-doubt, all of that wrapped up into that song. That was a moment where I got it, I needed that, I went through that for something like this, for other people.''
