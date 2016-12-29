The 24-year-old singer only recently returned to the recording studio, following a hiatus for health reasons earlier this year (16). But now Paulina has revealed that one of the reasons for her comeback was to lay down a tune for her upcoming record, due to hit shelves at some point in 2017.

Speaking about the album to Mexico's Vanidades magazine, Paulina explained: "It's truly a warrior, (in the sense that) it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez... I was looking to maintain the key element: for the music to be dance-able."

Selena has not released new material since last year's (15) Revival album, but previously sparked rumours she has once again collaborated with songwriter Justin Tranter, after surfacing in one of his pictures on Instagram.

"Music and love," the picture, featuring Selena applying eye make-up, was captioned.

Selena and Tranter have worked together in the past on songs including Hands to Myself and Good For You.

After posting the picture, Nick Jonas expressed his joy at the thought of Selena working on new music by posting a celebratory emoji.

Selena, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, announced in late August (16) she was taking an indefinite break from her world tour in order to focus on getting well.

She made her public comeback at the American Music Awards last month (Nov16), where she gave an impassioned speech about being "broken" as she accepted the Female Pop/Rock Artist trophy.

Selena has yet to comment on the status of her career after her health hiatus, but she recently returned to Instagram to open up about the past year.

"My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet," she wrote. "I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless."