Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift ''changed'' her life and thanked her for ''never, ever'' judging her for a single decision she's made.
Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift has ''changed'' her life.
The 'Same Old Love' hitmaker paid tribute to her best friend as she joined the 'Shake It Off' singer onstage at Taylor's reputation tour at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Selena told the crowd: ''I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made. She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you changed my life.''
Selena has had a tough year, having previously admitted she faced a ''life-or-death'' situation prior to her kidney transplant last year.
She explained at the time: ''I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago. I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now.''
