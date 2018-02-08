Selena Gomez has swiped a mug from IHOP after she was unable to finish her coffee in time - but employees insist she asked before she took the drinkware.
Selena Gomez has swiped a mug from IHOP.
The 25-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a hearty breakfast at the restaurant chain on Wednesday (07.02.18), but after her hectic schedule left her unable to finish her cup of coffee, the star simply took the specially branded china mug with her when she left the eatery.
According to The Blast, the 'Wolves' singer and her pal visited the International House of Pancakes in Encino, and was spotted leaving the restaurant with the iconic drinkware, which aren't available to be sold to the public.
However, the news outlet has confirmed that Selena didn't steal the mug, as the called the IHOP branch to enquire about the sighting, where it was claimed the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker asked for the mug because she hadn't finished her coffee, and the employees let her take it.
The Blast also reports Selena left a sizeable tip for the staff at the chain as a way of thanks for allowing her to take the coveted mug, though no exact amount has been confirmed.
It comes after Selena recently underwent ''preventative'' treatment for depression and anxiety, to ensure her mental health stays in good shape.
A source said: ''She knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance. This most recent stint was preventative. She hasn't relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path. It's super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen.''
Selena is said to be feeling ''very empowered'' after completing her treatment.
A source said: ''She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions. She came back feeling very empowered.
''She wants to go again later this year. She feels and looks great. She's still working on new music and is excited about it. After all the noise that happened over the holidays, she felt like she needed this.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...