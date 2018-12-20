Selena Gomez is ''surrounding herself with friends''.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker took some time out to recover after suffering an emotional breakdown whilst in the hospital and she is now doing a lot better and is spending time with friends and family.

A source told People magazine: ''Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends. She seems very happy ... Selena's feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy. She's spending time with friends and family.''

The singer and actress has been on a social media break since September, in order to live life in the ''present''.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: ''Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi. (sic)''

The 'Wolves' singer previously took to the social media app to tell her followers she would be stepping away from the spotlight for a while in order to work on improving her mental health.

In a lengthy Instagram Live video, she explained: ''I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on auto pilot for about five years. Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could and then slowly but surely doing that.''